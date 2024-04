3 Unstoppable Growth ETFs to Turn $100 per Month Into $500,000 or More

Investing in the stock market is a fantastic way to generate wealth, but the right investments are key to maximizing your earnings while limiting risk.Growth ETFs can be a smart option for those looking to potentially earn above-average returns with minimal effort. An ETF is a collection of assets grouped together into a single investment. Growth ETFs, specifically, include stocks with the potential for faster-than-average growth.In other words, when you invest in a single growth ETF, you're actually buying a stake in dozens or even hundreds of different stocks with the potential to beat the market. This strategy requires much less effort than investing in individual stocks, making it a smart choice for those looking for a hands-off investment.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel