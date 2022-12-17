3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks I Can't Get Enough of Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cyber attacks are becoming more frequent and costly. A recent estimate by Cybersecurity Ventures forecasts that the worldwide cost of cyber attacks will reach a staggering $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, a more than three-fold increase from 2015. It calls the 15% annual growth rate in cybercrime the greatest transfer of economic wealth in history. The snowballing costs of cybercrime are leading more companies to beef up their network security. That's driving unstoppable growth for leading cybersecurity companies. Because of that, I'm building a mini portfolio of cybersecurity stocks centered around CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) by purchasing their shares hand over fist this year.CrowdStrike is a global leader in cloud-based protection. The company's Falcon platform uses artificial intelligence to identify threats and stop data breaches. Continue reading