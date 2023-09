3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Sometimes, the laws of physics seem to apply to the stock market. That's especially the case when it comes to momentum. When certain stocks get a head of steam going, it's hard to slow them down.With this in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to identify unstoppable growth stocks to buy right now . Here's why they chose Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).David Jagielski (Eli Lilly): If you're looking for a top growth stock to buy, it's hard to find one that's more promising right now than Eli Lilly. The pharmaceutical company already has a stable, robust business that generates more than $28 billion in annual revenue but what's even more exciting are the growth opportunities that could soon be on the way.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel