11.04.2022 12:30:00
3 Unstoppable High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income Stream
Market volatility is back. The Nasdaq Composite fell nearly 6% last week, but the S&P 500 was only down 2.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 1.1%. Investors continue to flock to safe stocks that should do OK even if inflation continues to rise and economic growth slows.Although no business is completely immune from an economic slowdown or a recession, there are certain companies that have either been through tough times before or have impeccable long-term growth prospects that make them worth holding.Investing in equal parts of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Watsco (NYSE: WSO) gives an investor a dividend yield of 3.4% and exposure to the renewable energy industry and virtually every industry in the industrial sector. Here's what makes each dividend stock a great buy now.Continue reading
