|
20.02.2022 13:30:00
3 Unstoppable Nasdaq Front-Runners You Can Still Buy Today
The Nasdaq Composite index is now down 13.4% across 2022's trading and 16.4% from the high that it hit last year. Many growth-dependent stocks in the index have seen even more dramatic pullbacks from their highs, but investors shouldn't fret too much over recent volatility.Backing great companies over the long term remains a top avenue for generating wealth, and recent market turbulence has given investors chances to buy great stocks at cheaper prices. With that in mind, here's why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) as unstoppable businesses that are primed to deliver big wins for shareholders.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!