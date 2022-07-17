3 Unstoppable Real Estate Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It certainly hurts to see your portfolio's value dropping during a correction or bear market, but investors can take heart in the fact that pullbacks are among the best times to load up on high-quality stocks.Real estate investment trusts (REITs) look particularly attractive right now because they provide consistent and reliable income with higher than average dividend yields. Three Motley Fool contributors believe that these REITs in particular appear poised for unstoppable growth over the next few decades, and all of them are trading at serious discounts. Liz Brumer-Smith (Digital Realty Trust): Helping aggregate, store, and transmit data, data centers have quickly taken on central roles within the infrastructure that supports our digital world. Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR), is one of just two remaining data center REITs and the seventh-largest REIT by market capitalization.Continue reading