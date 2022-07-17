|
17.07.2022 14:49:00
3 Unstoppable Real Estate Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist
It certainly hurts to see your portfolio's value dropping during a correction or bear market, but investors can take heart in the fact that pullbacks are among the best times to load up on high-quality stocks.Real estate investment trusts (REITs) look particularly attractive right now because they provide consistent and reliable income with higher than average dividend yields. Three Motley Fool contributors believe that these REITs in particular appear poised for unstoppable growth over the next few decades, and all of them are trading at serious discounts. Liz Brumer-Smith (Digital Realty Trust): Helping aggregate, store, and transmit data, data centers have quickly taken on central roles within the infrastructure that supports our digital world. Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR), is one of just two remaining data center REITs and the seventh-largest REIT by market capitalization.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!