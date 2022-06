3 Unstoppable Stocks I'd Buy Now and Hold For a Decade

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You should be looking to buy and hold your investments for 10 years or more whenever possible. In the short term, multiple things can affect stock prices, including interest rates, investor liquidity, and market sentiment. And these things are prone to turn on an unpredictable dime. But over longer periods of time, stock prices strongly correlates with a company's earnings, highlighting the need for a long investing horizon.However, here's the problem with holding a stock for 10 years or more: It becomes increasingly difficult to predict a company's prospects. For this reason, it's also important to find stocks with staying power. And home-improvement retailer Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE: FND), short-term rental platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), and Dollar General (NYSE: DG) all fit the bill for me. Floor & Decor is a home-improvement retail chain specializing in flooring -- and with 166 locations as of the first quarter of 2022. However, by 2032, management expects to have around 500 locations. And there's good reason to believe this lofty goal is achievable.Continue reading