15.07.2024 11:50:00

3 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Join Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia in the $3 Trillion Club

The U.S. Senate is sometimes called "the most exclusive club." However, I can think of a club that's much more exclusive than the legislative body, which has 100 members. It's the $3 trillion club.Only three companies in the world boast market caps of $3 trillion or more: Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. But this club might be a little less exclusive in the not-too-distant future. Here are three unstoppable stocks that could join Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia in the $3 trillion club.Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is in the driver's seat to become the next $3 trillion company. The Google parent's market cap currently stands at around $2.3 trillion. At the rate the stock is climbing, it's not out of the question that Alphabet could join Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia by early 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

ATX und DAX letztlich tiefer -- Märkte in Fernost schließen uneinig - Nikkei im Feiertag
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt präsentierten sich am Montag leichter. Die US-Börsen verzeichnen am Montag leichte Zuschläge. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten derweil zu Wochenbeginn in verschiedene Richtungen.

