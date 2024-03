3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in April

The "it factor." Some stocks have it. Others don't. But when you find stocks with the "it factor," you'll want to load up on them.Three Motley Fool contributors believe they've identified three stocks that fit the bill. Here's why they think CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) are unstoppable stocks to buy hand over fist in April.Prosper Junior Bakiny (CRISPR Therapeutics): If one were to make a list of prominent biotech companies, CRISPR Therapeutics almost certainly wouldn't make the cut. The gene editing specialist has just one product on the shelves and a market cap of $5.6 billion. However, considering the company's progress in the past few years, CRISPR Therapeutics appears to have substantial upside potential.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel