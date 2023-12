3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Right Now

What are some unstoppable stocks to buy right now? Three Fool.com contributors think they've found three stocks that qualify -- and they're all in the healthcare sector. Here's why they picked Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).David Jagielski (Axsome Therapeutics): One promising growth stock that investors may be overlooking today is Axsome Therapeutics. With a market capitalization of around $3.2 billion, this is still a fairly small biotech stock for investors to load up on before it gets much bigger.What's promising for Axsome is that the business has a couple of great assets in its portfolio. This is no longer a clinical-stage company; Axsome is now consistently bringing in revenue. In the trailing 12 months, the company has reported more than $182 million in revenue. While its losses are higher than that total, investors have plenty of reasons to be bullish on the company's future.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel