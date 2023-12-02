|
02.12.2023 14:08:00
3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Right Now Before They Skyrocket
The market volatility over the last few years has left many familiar brands trading at low share prices. It could be a great buying opportunity for value seekers. Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE), Wayfair (NYSE: W), and Cava Group (NYSE: CAVA) look particularly attractive right now. Let's see why three Motley Fool contributors believe these stocks are timely buys.Jennifer Saibil (Global-e Online): Investors love early-stage investing opportunities because they provide the chance to maximize gains. But most stocks don't move up in a straight line, or everyone would know what to buy and when. Initial public offering (IPO) stocks often take off quickly, especially if there's hype, and it's a fast-growing company. But as valuations soar, IPO stocks often fall, and severely.Global-e is a classic example. It hit highs right after going public in 2021, and the stock is now down 57% from those highs. Even at this price, it trades at a price-to-sales ratio of almost 11, which is pretty high. But it deserves somewhat of a premium. Not only is it performing incredibly right now despite extreme pressure in retail, it has a massive future opportunity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,60
|6,08%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt etwas leichter -- US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- DAX geht wenig bewegt aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart zurückhaltend. Der deutsche Leitindex kam nicht vom Fleck. Der Dow präsentierte sich im Montagshandel in Rot. In Fernost ging es am Montag mehrheitlich südwärts.