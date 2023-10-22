|
22.10.2023 12:55:00
3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Sooner Rather Than Later
Some stocks have the "it" factor. They've got such tremendous growth prospects that investors want to add them to their portfolios without any hesitation.Three Motley Fool investors think they've found three such unstoppable stocks to buy sooner rather than later. Here's why they like Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).David Jagielski (Eli Lilly): Although it's up around 70% this year, Eli Lilly is a stock that's still nowhere near its peak. The business has some incredible drugs in its portfolio that could lead to tens of billions of dollars in revenue in the years ahead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!