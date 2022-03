3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy With Your Tax Refund

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more than 160 million Americans, it's that dreaded time of the year again: Tax season.Last year, more than 169 million people filed their taxes with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Amazingly, almost 130 million of these filers received a refund averaging $2,815. In 2022, federal refund amounts could be even higher. According to IRS tax-filing data through Feb. 25, 43.8 million tax returns have been processed by the IRS, with 29.7 million refunds issued. Thus far, the average refund has come in at an eye-popping $3,473. For filers who need to build up their emergency fund or pay down debt, this is a healthy sum to do so.Continue reading