3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's not easy finding unstoppable stocks that trade for less than $100, because if a stock appears to be truly unstoppable, people notice and buy more of it, often driving its share price into the triple digits.Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) are all well under $100 a share and have three factors that help make them unstoppable: consistent revenue or funds from operations (FFO) growth, consistent earnings before interest, taxation, deprecation and amortization (EBITDA) growth, and solid dividends with regular increases to keep investors loyal.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading