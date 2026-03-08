NOW Aktie

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

08.03.2026 14:30:00

3 Unstoppable Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000

There's a reason why they call them the "Magnificent Seven" -- the grouping of seven stocks whose gains in the last few years have pushed the S&P 500 to repeated new highs. These technology-focused companies are leading the way in important fields, including artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, software, hardware development, and advertising.These seven companies made up 33% of the S&P 500's total value in February, which is an amazing feat for just a handful of companies. While tech-focused stocks have taken a pause this year, I strongly believe that, over the long term, these names are worth adding to your investment portfolio as a core.Let's take a closer look at three of them. Even if you have as little as $1,000 available to invest, you can pick up a full share of each of these three tech stocks and still have money left over.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
