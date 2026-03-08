NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
08.03.2026 14:30:00
3 Unstoppable Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000
There's a reason why they call them the "Magnificent Seven" -- the grouping of seven stocks whose gains in the last few years have pushed the S&P 500 to repeated new highs. These technology-focused companies are leading the way in important fields, including artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, software, hardware development, and advertising.These seven companies made up 33% of the S&P 500's total value in February, which is an amazing feat for just a handful of companies. While tech-focused stocks have taken a pause this year, I strongly believe that, over the long term, these names are worth adding to your investment portfolio as a core.Let's take a closer look at three of them. Even if you have as little as $1,000 available to invest, you can pick up a full share of each of these three tech stocks and still have money left over.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issued
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issued
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,80
|-1,51%