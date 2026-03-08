NOW Aktie

NOW für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.03.2026 00:00:00

3 Unstoppable Vanguard ETFs I'm Stocking Up On Right Now to Prepare for a Market Crash

Americans have no shortage of concerns around the economy right now.Nearly half of investors are worried about the risk of a recession, according to The Motley Fool's 2026 Investor Outlook and Predictions Report. Forty-five percent admit they're concerned about stubbornly high inflation, while 37% are also worried about a weakening labor market.To be clear, nobody knows how the market will perform for the remainder of 2026. But it never hurts to prepare for potential volatility anyway, and there are three Vanguard exchange-traded funds (ETFs) I'm loading up on to set my portfolio up for long-term success.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issued

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issued

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NOW Inc When Issued 9,80 -1,51% NOW Inc When Issued

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:30 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktie kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
03:17 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10
08.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rasanter Ölpreisanstieg im Blick: Asiens Börsen tiefrot
Die asiatischen Börsen brechen zum Wochenbeginn deutlich ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen