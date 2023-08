3 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Have Room to Run

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is an excellent source for stock ideas. After all, if a stock passes the scrutiny of Buffett and his team, it means they deemed it a better investment than buying back their own stock or staying in cash. It's a commanding badge of honor. And Berkshire's long-term outperformance backs up why investors still look to the Oracle of Omaha for ideas.Berkshire Hathaway Energy is one of the most valuable subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway. However, Berkshire also owns stock in a few top energy companies.Three that stand out are Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Vitesse Energy (NYSE: VTS). Here's why all three dividend stocks are worth buying now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel