3 Up-and-Coming Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Nearly every giant company started out as a much smaller one. Investors who got in early were able to realize huge returns. So which smaller companies have the potential to grow much larger today?Three Fool.com contributors have ideas on up-and-coming growth stocks to buy right now . Here's why they chose Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT), and Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX).Keith Speights (Axsome Therapeutics): Some small drugmakers have all of their eggs in one basket with only one pipeline candidate. But Axsome Therapeutics definitely isn't a one-trick pony: The company already has two drugs on the market and could add two others in the near future.Continue reading