|
08.06.2024 10:02:00
3 Utility Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in June
Dividend-paying utility stocks were once viewed as the cornerstone of a conservative investor's income portfolio. The market is much larger today than when utilities were called "widows and orphans" stocks, but more dividend stock options don't actually change the desirability of adding some boring utilities to your portfolio of dividend stocks. As June gets underway, you might want to take a look at NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), and, for those with a contrarian bent, Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). Here's why.NextEra Energy has grown its dividend at around 10% a year, on an annualized basis, over the past decade. That's a good figure for any company, let alone a boring utility. To put that number into perspective, a mid-single-digit dividend growth rate would normally be considered strong for a utility. But here's the thing: NextEra is projecting 10% dividend growth out until at least 2026, as well. If you are a dividend growth investor or a growth and income investor, you will love NextEra Energy.NextEra Energy achieves its dividend growth with a unique approach. The core of the business is a large regulated utility operation, largely made up of Florida Power & Light. This division provides slow and steady growth. On top of the regulated utility operations, NextEra layers on one of the largest solar and wind companies on the planet, which is where the overall company's growth is coming from.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen letztlich etwas schwächer -- ATX & DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich ebenso in der Verlustzone. Im Wall Street-Handel zeigte sich am Freitag eine schwächere Tendenz. An den Börsen in Asien waren zum Wochenende unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.