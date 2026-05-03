GRID Aktie
WKN DE: A3EH8R / ISIN: JP3274160005
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03.05.2026 19:45:00
3 Utility Stocks Built for a World of High Energy Prices and Grid Strain
Contrary to a common assumption, not all utility stocks are the same. Oh, they were certainly similar enough before 2022 when the launch of ChatGPT sparked the frenzied construction of electricity-sucking artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. Then suddenly, the seemingly small differences between power providers became a very big deal. Some of them were ready for what was about to come. Some of them weren't. Now, shareholders are either benefiting or suffering from these utility companies' readiness (or lack thereof).With that as the backdrop, here's a rundown of three utility names that are better positioned than most for an era of grid strain and high prices that consumers and corporations alike are pushing back on. Some corporations are generating their own electricity in response to these new conditions.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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