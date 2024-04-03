|
03.04.2024 10:51:00
3 Utility Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in April
Astute long-term dividend investors should be looking for attractive utility stocks while the utility sector is still on the outs on Wall Street. Notably, the S&P 500 index has risen over 27% over the past year, while Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEMKT: VPU) has fallen 3%.This is an opportunity to pick up solid dividend-paying utilities like NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), relatively small Black Hills (NYSE: BKH), and absolutely tiny Dividend King Northwest Natural (NYSE: NWN). The best part: They all have historically high yields today.NextEra Energy's 3.2% dividend yield probably won't excite very many dividend investors. But what will excite dividend growth investors, as well as investors looking for a mix of growth and income, is the 10% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
