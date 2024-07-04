|
04.07.2024 14:15:00
3 Utility Stocks With Attractive Yields to Buy Hand Over Fist in July
The utility sector has dramatically underperformed the S&P 500 index over the past year, trailing the broader market by over 15 percentage points. Higher interest rates are a big part of the story since utilities generally make heavy use of debt to fund their businesses. But the sector is home to a lot of reliable dividend stocks.You might want to take a closer look at NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC), and Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) in July while Wall Street is still in a dour mood and yields in the sector are still lofty.NextEra Energy has increased its dividend annually for three decades and counting. That's a pretty compelling streak, but it isn't the best out there. In fact, there are a handful of utilities that have achieved Dividend King status. Where NextEra Energy stands out is dividend growth, with the trailing annualized dividend increase over the past decade at a huge 10% or so. That figure is 10% over the trailing three- and five-year periods, too. And management is projecting 10% dividend growth through at least 2026, so the streak of huge dividend growth isn't over yet.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- Wall Street am Donnerstag feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiens Märkte letztendlich uneinig
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten den Handel am Donnerstag mit Zuwächsen. Die US-Börsen bleiben am Donnerstag aufgrund des "Independence Day" geschlossen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten unterdessen uneins.