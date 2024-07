3 Utility Stocks With Attractive Yields to Buy Hand Over Fist in July

The utility sector has dramatically underperformed the S&P 500 index over the past year, trailing the broader market by over 15 percentage points. Higher interest rates are a big part of the story since utilities generally make heavy use of debt to fund their businesses. But the sector is home to a lot of reliable dividend stocks.You might want to take a closer look at NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC), and Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) in July while Wall Street is still in a dour mood and yields in the sector are still lofty.NextEra Energy has increased its dividend annually for three decades and counting. That's a pretty compelling streak, but it isn't the best out there. In fact, there are a handful of utilities that have achieved Dividend King status. Where NextEra Energy stands out is dividend growth, with the trailing annualized dividend increase over the past decade at a huge 10% or so. That figure is 10% over the trailing three- and five-year periods, too. And management is projecting 10% dividend growth through at least 2026, so the streak of huge dividend growth isn't over yet.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool