3 Utility Stocks You'll Be Happy You Own in 2032

There's good reason investors fear the economy could slide further into a recession and drag stocks down with it. Persistent inflation, rising interest rates, and a stumbling housing market are all worrisome indicators that we might have further to fall before we reach bottom.That's why finding a safe haven now might make sense, and utility stocks may be your best bet. They can be the ballast for a portfolio during troubled times, and perform well when the storm clouds finally break. There's good reason utilities have long been seen as the ultimate widows-and-orphans stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading