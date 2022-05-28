|
28.05.2022 11:06:00
3 Valuable Lessons You Can Learn During Stock Market Corrections
A correction in the stock market is usually defined by a drop of 10% to 20% in major indexes, such as the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, or Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). While it's not as dramatic of a decline as stock market crashes, corrections can still wipe away a decent amount of portfolio value. Stock market corrections may cause some people to get a little nervous when they see their portfolio, but it shouldn't be an occasion for panic. In fact, there are valuable lessons to learn during stock market corrections. Here are three of them.Image source: Getty Images.I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but unfortunately, stock market corrections are inevitable. If you're going to invest in stocks, you might as well get comfortable with corrections because they happen relatively frequently -- roughly one every two years. In the S&P 500, corrections of more than 10% happened 10 times between 2002 and 2021. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
