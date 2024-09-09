|
09.09.2024 10:30:00
3 Value Stocks to Buy as Berkshire Hathaway Hit an All-Time High on Warren Buffett's Birthday
Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) stock price hit an all-time high on Aug. 30 -- Warren Buffett's 94th birthday -- before proceeding to rise even higher on Sept. 3 despite a 2.1% sell-off in the S&P 500. The shares of the giant conglomerate are now up more than 27% year to date, outperforming both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite by a wide margin.Its portfolio managers have been on something of a selling spree lately -- making a large reduction in its Apple stake earlier this year and trimming its Bank of America position by 14.5% since mid-July.However, Berkshire has maintained a sizable holding in oil and natural gas exploration and production company Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), owns American Express, Visa, and Mastercard (NYSE: MA), and initiated a position in Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) earlier this summer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Berkshire Income Realty Inc 9 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs Series -A- Called For Red 28.10.15 At USD 25.00 A Shmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Berkshire Income Realty Inc 9 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs Series -A- Called For Red 28.10.15 At USD 25.00 A Shmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A
|621 000,00
|6,06%
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B
|416,95
|-0,96%