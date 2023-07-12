|
12.07.2023 13:02:00
3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100
The line between value stocks and growth stocks can be blurry. In general, value stocks are slower growing, less volatile, and trade for reasonable or cheap valuations. This type of investment is appealing. After all, who doesn't like getting a discount? Sure, you might be giving up some growth, but for some investors, the lack of stress that can accompany value stocks is appealing.For investors with less than $100 to put into the market, there are several choices of value stocks that are solid investments. With $100, you could buy one share. For investors with access to a brokerage that allows fractional shares, $100 could buy you pieces of all three of these companies. Let's dive in to see what makes these stocks compelling buys.When it comes to companies with iconic brands, it's hard to top Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Coca-Cola has near-ubiquitous global brand recognition and its portfolio of beverages includes 26 brands with annual sales of at least $1 billion. The company also claims one of the world's best-known investors as a shareholder. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway owns approximately 9% of Coca-Cola shares outstanding. Continue reading
