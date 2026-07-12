The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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12.07.2026 12:30:00
3 Vanguard ETFs Poised to Outperform as the Market Shifts Beyond Big Tech
They had a fantastic run. But the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven leadership of technology stocks finally seems to be winding down. As it turns out, AI isn't quite as lucrative -- or useful, or affordable -- as initially envisioned. Now other groups of stocks are poised to take the lead, assisted by the move into the latter stages of an economic growth cycle.With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at three of Vanguard's exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that appear poised to outperform now that big tech isn't.It's interesting. Although the economy may feel sluggish, it's certainly not because the nation's factories aren't humming. They're as busy as they've ever been. The Federal Reserve's industrial productivity index hit a multiyear high in May, eclipsing levels seen right before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. Investment manager State Street's most recent analysis of all sectors adds, "[the] ISM Manufacturing PMI [purchasing managers index] accelerated to 54.5 in May -- its highest level in the past four years -- but remains below past cycle peaks, signaling there may be more room to run."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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