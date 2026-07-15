The Market Aktie
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15.07.2026 12:25:00
3 Vanguard ETFs Poised to Outperform as the Market Shifts Beyond Big Tech
With the Nasdaq-100 Index up 18.5% year to date, an advantage of more than 700 basis points over the S&P 500, it's safe to say, at least in broad terms, that tech stocks are performing well and that group remains top-of-mind for many investors.Tech prominence is understandable, given that the sector accounts for 37.6% of the S&P 500, but beneath the surface of tech dominance, some interesting developments are occurring this year. Not/////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////ably, small-caps are crushing large-caps and, in recent months, defensive and value stocks are showing signs of life. That means the Goldilocks scenario that some experts have long craved is playing out: The S&P 500 sits near record highs, and more than just tech stocks are contributing to that bullishness.As the bull market expands beyond tech, these Vanguard ETFs are worth considering. Image source: Getty ImagesContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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