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WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
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30.06.2026 09:30:00
3 Vanguard ETFs That Can Turn $1,000 per Month Into Over $1 Million
Vanguard offers some of the best exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the industry. Low fees and solid long-term returns are two common traits among its funds.You can look for ETFs that offer low volatility and high yields, but investors who want to maximize their potential returns may want to consider these three Vanguard options. In my view, they offer you the best shot at turning contributions of $1,000 per month into a $1 million portfolio over the long term without having to stay on top of the stock market and financial news every day.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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