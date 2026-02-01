Protect Pharmaceutical Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJHW / ISIN: US74271M1080
|
01.02.2026 09:45:00
3 Vanguard ETFs to Buy to Protect Your Portfolio from a Potential Stock Market Crash
Investors may be getting spoiled. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has delivered double-digit gains for three consecutive years, with returns in two of those years topping 23%.The idea of a stock market crash might seem silly. However, two indicators -- the S&P 500 Shiller CAPE ratio and the Buffett indicator (which measures total stock market capitalization as a percentage of GDP) -- could be omens of troubling days ahead. What can investors do to protect their portfolios from a potential crash? Consider buying these three Vanguard exchange-traded funds (ETFs).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Protect Pharmaceutical Corp
Analysen zu Protect Pharmaceutical Corp
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!