3 Vanguard ETFs to Buy to Protect Your Portfolio From a Potential Stock Market Crash
For perhaps the first time since 2022, investors seem genuinely fearful of a bear market in stocks. That hasn't shown up in equity prices yet -- the S&P 500 is virtually flat in 2026, but value, dividend, and international stocks have taken over as leaders. There's enough concern about the jobs market, affordability, and the impact of tariffs that it could make stocks vulnerable to a correction.As of now, expectations for GDP and earnings growth, along with stable inflation, aren't raising any imminent red flags for markets. But it's always wise to consider preparing your portfolio ahead of time, should conditions change quickly.If you're worried that stocks are at risk for a bear market or you just want to dial down potential volatility in your portfolio, here are three ways that Vanguard ETFs can help.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
