Protect Pharmaceutical Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJHW / ISIN: US74271M1080
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01.05.2026 17:45:00
3 Vanguard ETFs to Buy to Protect Your Portfolio From a Potential Stock Market Crash
Even as the S&P 500 continues to set new all-time highs, there are some warning signs emerging. The labor market is showing signs of stagnating, inflation shot much higher in March, and the Iran war is hanging a cloud of uncertainty over everything.Corporate earnings are still likely to show solid growth in the coming quarters, but a weakening economic foundation could reverse that quickly. This puts the equity markets in a potentially vulnerable spot where equities could fall sharply and quickly.Most investors have a significant percentage of their portfolios in tech stocks. Even investments in the S&P 500, which are considered diversified, have more than 30% of assets dedicated to the sector. That kind of growth tilt can be a hazard in a market where investors look to take risk off the table.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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