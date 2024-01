3 Vanguard Fixed-Income ETFs to Buy Before Rates Start to Fall

Until recently, there was a solid case to be made that investors should avoid fixed -income investments -- especially investors who still had decades left before retirement. After all, with long-term Treasuries paying less than 2% for most of 2020 and 2021, and the stock market performing well, it could be hard to justify accepting such low yields from a significant portion of your assets.That has changed. Treasuries, corporate bonds, and CDs have become far more attractive. Even young investors are putting billions of dollars into fixed -income instruments.However, interest rates are widely expected to start falling in 2024. There's some debate surrounding exactly when the Federal Reserve will start lowering rates, but most experts agree that it's likely to happen by mid-year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel