3 Warren Buffett Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Warren Buffett loves a good dividend stock. What he loves even more, though, is a stock that can consistently increase its dividend over time.Case in point: Buffett first purchased shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) for Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio in 1988, when the stock offered a dividend yield of 2.9%. After 35 years, shares pay $1.84 every year, yielding 70% on Buffett's original investment.Investors would be smart to pay attention to some of the lower-yielding dividend payers in Buffett's portfolio with massive potential for dividend growth. Here are three of them to consider.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel