3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

Does he or doesn't he? It makes sense that there could be some confusion about whether or not Warren Buffett likes dividends.Buffett has never been in favor of his own Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) paying dividends. However, he's added quite a few dividend stocks to Berkshire's portfolio through the years. Berkshire received around $785 million in dividends last year from Apple alone.But some of the dividend stocks in Berkshire's portfolio are better picks for income investors than others. Here are three Buffett dividend stocks you can buy right now .Continue reading