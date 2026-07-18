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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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18.07.2026 19:15:00
3 Warren Buffett Quotes You Must Read Before Buying SpaceX Stock
Few companies have grabbed the attention of investors this year like Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX. The company's public debut last month briefly made CEO Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire.The company is setting out to accomplish things no other company has even considered before it, just as it did with reusable rockets, and the long-term potential could be huge. Its registration statement for the initial public offering (IPO) said it has an overall estimated total addressable market of $28.5 trillion.Investing in SpaceX requires a long-term mindset. And few investors are better known for the long-term mindset than Warren Buffett. He can provide some excellent insights for investors considering SpaceX for their portfolio. Here are three must-read quotes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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