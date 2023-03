3 Warren Buffett Stocks Are Begging to Be Bought in March

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you've ever wondered why Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is given so much attention by the investment community, look no further than his track record. Through 2021, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of 3,641,613%. Meanwhile, the broad-based S&P 500 generated a 30,209% return, including dividends paid, over the same stretch. Buffett effectively lapped Wall Street's benchmark index 120 times in less than six decades.Suffice it to say, new and tenured investors are wise to pay close attention to what Warren Buffett and his investment team are buying, selling, and holding.Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading