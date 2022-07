3 Warren Buffett Stocks Down 15% to 36% to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett learned a lot from his mentor, Benjamin Graham. One of the most important of those lessons was Graham's insistence that "In the short run, the market is a voting machine, but in the long run, it is a weighing machine." The idea is that share prices over the short term reflect investors' fickle view, but share prices over the long term reflect the quality of the underlying businesses.Because Buffett knows that Graham was right, he doesn't worry when stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio fall. Instead, he often even sees these declines as great buying opportunities.Quite a few stocks that Berkshire owns have dropped significantly. Here are three Buffett stocks down 15% to 36% to buy right now .Continue reading