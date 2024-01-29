|
29.01.2024 11:06:00
3 Warren Buffett Stocks I Wouldn't Touch With a 10-Foot Pole in 2024
If you've ever wondered why Wall Street continually sings the praises of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett, look no further than his track record as an investor since becoming CEO in the mid-1960s. He's practically doubled up the annualized total return, including dividends, of the benchmark S&P 500 spanning nearly six decades and has overseen an aggregate return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 4,504,012% as of the closing bell on Jan. 22, 2024.However, the Oracle of Omaha isn't infallible. Although riding his coattails over multiple decades has been a bona fide moneymaking strategy, there have been some dud investments from him and his investment team along the way.As we push ahead into 2024, three of the roughly 50 stocks currently held in Berkshire Hathaway's $368 billion investment portfolio are companies I wouldn't touch with a 10-foot pole.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!