3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy Now Without Any Hesitation

There are 52 stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) closely followed stock portfolio, and most of them are rock-solid businesses. And during the recent stock market downturn, most have fallen significantly from their highs.But three in particular that I'm not worried about from a long-term perspective -- and would be comfortable buying right now -- are Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). In fact, I own all three in my personal portfolio and have added shares of all three in 2022.Bank of America is down by more than 35% from its 52-week high, and to be fair, there are some legitimate reasons. Consumer confidence is eroding fast due to inflation, which typically translates into a lower willingness to spend money (and therefore lower loan volume for banks). There's a legitimate chance that the U.S. economy will fall into recession, and that the unemployment rate could start to tick higher, both of which are catalysts for bank loan losses.