Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
23.06.2022 12:23:00
3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy Now Without Any Hesitation
There are 52 stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) closely followed stock portfolio, and most of them are rock-solid businesses. And during the recent stock market downturn, most have fallen significantly from their highs.But three in particular that I'm not worried about from a long-term perspective -- and would be comfortable buying right now -- are Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). In fact, I own all three in my personal portfolio and have added shares of all three in 2022.Bank of America is down by more than 35% from its 52-week high, and to be fair, there are some legitimate reasons. Consumer confidence is eroding fast due to inflation, which typically translates into a lower willingness to spend money (and therefore lower loan volume for banks). There's a legitimate chance that the U.S. economy will fall into recession, and that the unemployment rate could start to tick higher, both of which are catalysts for bank loan losses.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|8,65
|-6,49%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonjunktursorgen halten an: US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- ATX und DAX schlussendlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Donnerstagshandel nach. Die US-Märkte notierten höher. Die asiatischen Börsen erzielten am Donnerstag Gewinne.