3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in March (and Beyond)

Although Wall Street has a lot of phenomenal investors, none tend to garner quite as much attention as Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. The reason for this is that Buffett's investment strategy is simple and can be duplicated by anyone. He typically seeks out brand-name businesses that offer sustainable competitive advantages and are guided by rock-solid management teams.Since taking over as CEO in the mid-1960s, the "Oracle of Omaha," as Buffett has come to be known, has overseen a greater-than-5,000,000% aggregate return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A), as of the closing bell on February 23.Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel