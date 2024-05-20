|
20.05.2024 14:30:00
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now
It's a smart idea to consider what stocks billionaire investors are buying (or selling), and there's no better investor to follow in this regard than Warren Buffett, who has built a mountain of wealth for Berkshire Hathaway shareholders.Three Motley Fool contributors recently combed through Berkshire's holdings to find three stocks that are screaming buys right now. Let's see why they selected Mastercard (NYSE: MA), Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO).John Ballard (Mastercard): Berkshire Hathaway held a stake worth $1.7 billion in Mastercard at the end of 2023. That mid-sized position for Berkshire's equity portfolio suggests it might have been selected by one of Buffett's investing lieutenants, but it has the hallmarks of what Buffett generally looks for in a long-term investment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!