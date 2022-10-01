|
01.10.2022 12:55:00
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Rise 34% to 100%, According to Wall Street
Warren Buffett is widely known as one of the greatest investors of all time. His company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has crushed the market over many decades, with its stock price generating gains far outpacing the S&P 500 between 1965 and 2021.A big reason for this is Berkshire Hathaway's $319 billion-plus equities portfolio, in which Buffett, Charlie Munger, and the rest of Berkshire's stock-picking team buy and sell stakes in various companies.Buffett is widely known for finding stocks that trade at less than their intrinsic value and getting in early. Berkshire has also been active recently on the investing front, deploying more than $57 billion into stocks this year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!