22.11.2022 11:50:00

3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

We'd all love to have Warren Buffett's investing track record -- increasing the value of our stocks by an annual average of about 20% over more than 50 years. You're probably not going to achieve quite that, but there are still ways you can invest kind of like the super-investor.For starters, you might buy shares of his company, Berkshire Hathaway. It's not likely to grow quite as rapidly in the future as it has in the past, though, due to its massive size. Another option is to invest in some of the same companies that Berkshire Hathaway has invested in.Here are three of the conglomerate's major stock holdings. Note that it's not necessarily Buffett himself who has decided to buy them, as he has two investing lieutenants, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, who also call many shots.Continue reading
