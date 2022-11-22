|
22.11.2022 11:50:00
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life
We'd all love to have Warren Buffett's investing track record -- increasing the value of our stocks by an annual average of about 20% over more than 50 years. You're probably not going to achieve quite that, but there are still ways you can invest kind of like the super-investor.For starters, you might buy shares of his company, Berkshire Hathaway. It's not likely to grow quite as rapidly in the future as it has in the past, though, due to its massive size. Another option is to invest in some of the same companies that Berkshire Hathaway has invested in.Here are three of the conglomerate's major stock holdings. Note that it's not necessarily Buffett himself who has decided to buy them, as he has two investing lieutenants, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, who also call many shots.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street uneinheitlich -- ATX springt an -- DAX etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
An den US-Börsen herrscht ein gespaltenes Bild. Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann am Dienstag klar zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich im Plus. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.