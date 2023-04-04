|
04.04.2023 11:37:00
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Look Like Bargains Now
After living through a bear market for more than a year, opportunistic investors know some bargain stocks are out there just waiting to be found. Unfortunately, there isn't any surefire way to tell apart those destined to climb higher from those that will underperform.For more than five decades, paying attention to the stocks Warren Buffett and his lieutenants buy for Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) equity portfolio has been a winning strategy for generating long-term gains. Shares of the holding company have risen at a rate of 19.6% annually since Buffett took the helm in 1965.The recent implosion of Silicon Valley Bank (a subsidiary of SVB Financial) and Signature Bank caused banking stocks to fall across the board in March. Now, shares of Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) and Citigroup (NYSE: C) are trading at bargain prices that are too good to ignore.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!