3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy at Discount Prices

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the Federal Reserve's recent announcement that it would likely be on a glidepath to higher interest rates than it originally thought, the stock market resumed the downward trajectory that it has been on throughout most of 2022. As painful as that decline has been for existing shareholders, for people who have cash to put to work, lower stock prices are often opportunities to buy great companies at discount prices.Over the decades, Warren Buffett has built an incredible reputation of doing just that -- of sweeping in to buy either shares of or the entirety of solid businesses at discount prices. For small investors, that opens up an opportunity somewhat akin to "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em." With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors dug into companies in Buffett's portfolio to see if the market's recent carnage produced any bargains that might be worth buying today. They came up with Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Buffett's own Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Read on to find out why and decide for yourself whether any or all of them just might be bargains worthy of a spot in your portfolio as well as Buffett's.Continue reading