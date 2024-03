3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

Warren Buffett can't remember any period since his first stock purchase on March 11, 1942, that he hasn't had a majority of his net worth in U.S. stocks. That's what he recently wrote to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, adding, "And so far, so good." The multibillionaire continues to own many great stocks that other investors should like, too. But some of them especially stand out. Here are three Buffett stocks to buy hand over fist in March.Buffett didn't make the initial call to buy Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). One of his two investment managers initiated Berkshire's position in the e-commerce and cloud services company in 2019. However, Buffett has been a longtime admirer of Amazon and expressed regret that he hadn't bought the stock sooner. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel