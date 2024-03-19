|
19.03.2024 09:45:00
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March
Picking stocks doesn't have to be hard. One way to make it easy is to poach a few ideas from proven, veteran investors. And no veteran is more proven than the legendary Warren Buffett. He has led Berkshire Hathaway to decades of market-beating performance with a buy-and-hold approach. The average investor would do well to follow his lead.Here are three stocks Berkshire Hathaway holds that would likely be at home in your portfolio as well. It's a tough time to be excited about bank stocks. The echoes of last year's collapse of SVB Financial's Silicon Valley Bank are still ringing after a similar (but less severe) meltdown from New York Community Bancorp just last month. In the meantime, demand for new loans is waning due to high interest rates while delinquencies and defaults on existing loans grow. It just doesn't feel like a great time to be invested in the sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!