3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has inspired a generation of investors to follow in his footsteps. His investment record delivered a 20% annualized return to Berkshire shareholders over the last 57 years. Buffett did it through patiently holding shares of great companies through thick and thin, which is a good reminder in these challenging market conditions.Berkshire's portfolio is full of investment ideas. Here's why three Motley Fool contributors selected Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) as three great picks right now .John Ballard (Kraft Heinz): One of Berkshire Hathaway's largest holdings is Kraft Heinz. The stock has underperformed over the last five years, but true to form, Buffett has demonstrated extreme patience, and the reluctance to sell might be finally paying off. Continue reading