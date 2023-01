3 Warren Buffett Stocks Trading at Below-Average Valuations Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

"What is 'investing' if it is not the act of seeking value at least sufficient to justify the amount paid? Consciously paying more for a stock than its calculated value -- in the hope that it can soon be sold for a still-higher price -- should be labeled speculation." -- Warren Buffett, 1992 letter to shareholders of Berkshire HathawayIn this short passage, famous investor Warren Buffett distinguishes investors from speculators by saying that investors have a method to calculate the value of a stock. "Investor" is a term I like to use for myself, and I hope you do too.But calculating a stock's value is a complicated activity full of nuance. And as a younger investor, I wasn't aware of the complexities. I was only aware of one facet: the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Continue reading